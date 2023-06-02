Indian Supercross Racing League inaugurated in New Delhi with pomp and fanfare

Indoor dirt bike racing fans were given a treat in New Delhi on Thursday as the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) was inaugurated at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The competition, which is also the world's first-ever franchise-based indoor dirt bike racing championship, was unveiled by Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor.

A motorcyclist performs stunts during the launch of Indian Supercross Racing League and unveiling of its logo, in New Delhi.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the organisers, the league will see riders from all over the world participating in different formats and categories. The league's title sponsor has been named as Ceat. Meanwhile, Toyota Hilux will be the official vehicle partner of ISRL.

Also Read | Indian to race in MotoGP feeder series during Grand Prix of Bharat

Speaking during the event, the competition's co-founder and director Eeshan Lokhande focussed on how the league could provide a platform for young riders. "It aims to capture the hearts of motorsports enthusiasts, showcasing the spirit of adventure and pushing boundaries", he said.

"The league aims to provide a platform for young riders to emerge and nurture their talent with international riders, attract attention from sponsors and manufacturers. It will also create a great opportunity for auto manufacturers to showcase their futuristic products and innovative technologies. The ISRL is a positive step to boost the growth and recognition of motorsports in India, and it is expected to have a significant impact on the auto industry through exposure to world-class competition," he further added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The opening season will take place at the JLN Stadium in New Delhi, in October 2023, followed by events in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad. ISRL will also add to India's increasing interest in hosting such events with the MotoGP to also make its debut in the country in September, at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida.

Meanwhile, FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India) President Akbar Ibrahim praised the initiative. The league is being held in collaboration with the FMSCI. "The federation is overwhelmed with the thought process and initiative undertaken by SXI team, in elevating the motorsport culture in the country. This initiative will not only bring global talent to the country but also provide a platform to nurture young talent and position India on the global map of the sport," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail