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Indians extend supremacy at South Asian Youth TT with 13 gold medals

Indians extend supremacy at South Asian Youth TT with 13 gold medals

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 04:39 pm IST
PTI |
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Shimla, Indian paddlers underlined their regional dominance, winning 13 gold medals across categories at the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships here on Saturday.

Indians extend supremacy at South Asian Youth TT with 13 gold medals

The tournament is also a qualifier for the Asian Youth Championships.

In the Under-19 boys' singles final, India's Priyanuj Bhattacharyya defeated compatriot Punit Biswas 3-1 to bag the gold.

In doubles, MR Balamurugan and Mehan Senthil overcame a first-game setback to defeat Bangladesh's Abul Hasib and Nafiz Iqbal and clinch the title.

In the Under-15 Boys' section, Aditya Das produced a commanding performance to beat fellow Indian Akshay Kirikara in the final.

The doubles crown also stayed at home, with Rishaan Chattopadhyay and Akash Rajavelu prevailing in a closely fought five-game encounter against Nepal.

In the girls' section, Jennifer Varghese rallied from a game down to defeat Ananya Muralidharan in an all-India Under-19 final, while Ankolika Chakraborty outplayed Aahona Ray to secure the Under-15 crown.

Under-19 Girls Singles: Jennifer Varghese bt Ananya Muralidharan 7-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6.

Doubles: Final: Prisha Goel/Ditsa Roy bt Binaca Rai/Evaana Thapa 11-5, 11-9, 13-11.

Under-15 Girls Singles: Ankolika Chakraborty bt Aahona Ray 12-10, 15-13, 8-11, 11-5.

Doubles: Final: Sreejani Chakraborty/Tanishka Kalbhairav bt Arsana Maharjan/Suramya Shakya 14-16, 11-5, 11-5, 11-4.

Under-19 Mixed Doubles: Final: Priyanuj Bhattacharyya/Jennifer Vaarghese bt Mohammed Rafiu/Fathimath Ali 12-10, 11-2,11-5.

Under-15 Mixed Doubles: Final: Aditya Das/Ankolika Chakraborty bt Mohammed Rafiu/Aishath Nafiz 11-5, 11-4, 11-9.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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