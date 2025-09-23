India’s dismal Tokyo Worlds show leaves with lot to ponder

avishek.roy@htlive.com Sachin Yadav finishing fourth in men's javelin was India’s best performance at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. (AP)

New Delhi: The performance of Indian athletes at the World Championships in Tokyo was dismal. In recent editions, India has increased its presence at the event, but Neeraj Chopra alone provided the high point. He won silver in 2022 (Eugene) and became the first Indian to win gold, in 2023 (Budapest). This time, the double Olympic medallist had a subdued performance, ending a seven-year streak of international medals. In the past, Chopra’s success often helped India gloss over the other poor results, but not in Tokyo.

Only javelin thrower Sachin Yadav, high jumper Sarvesh Kushare and Pooja (800m) showed some spark, recording their personal bests.

With Chopra clearly struggling – he spoke of a back issue after ending eighth in the final – Sachin Yadav came close to a podium spot. Tall and burly, and at the Worlds for the first time, he produced an impressive personal best of 86.27m in his first attempt. Initially second, he eventually finished fourth, edged out for the bronze by USA’s Curtis Thompson (86.67m). Four Indians qualifying for the Worlds though was a milestone.

It was a sight to watch the energy Sarvesh Kushare, 30, brought to his performances. He not only qualified for the final, but also finished sixth with a personal best of 2.28m, achieved after clearing the height in his last attempt, surmounting pressure. The Armyman from Nashik had also qualified for the Paris Olympics.

In women’s 800m, Pooja impressed, running a personal best of 2:01.03 despite being in the fastest heat.

Distance runner Gulveer Singh set national records in the 5000m (12:59.77) and 10,000m (27:00.22) earlier this season. In Tokyo, however, he finished 16th in the 10,000m final (29:13.33), unable to adapt to a slow, tactical race. In the 5000m, he put in a strong effort in another slow race (13:42.34), but was eliminated after finishing ninth. Norwegian great Jakob Ingebrigtsen, below his best on his injury comeback, took the eighth and final qualifying spot ahead of him clocking 13:42.15.

Besides these efforts, there was little to cheer about. The men’s 4x400m relay team, a priority for the federation in the last few seasons, did not even qualify. They made the final in Budapest (2023) and won the Asian Games gold. The programme has been hit by coaching issues, injuries and internal strife, according to people aware of the development.

It was equally surprising that some prominent names, including Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallists, ran out of gas and couldn’t even come close to their personal or season’s best.

Take, for example, Annu Rani. The Asian Games women’s javelin gold medallist was at her fifth Worlds, but managed only 55.18m, way below the 62.50m qualifying mark, finishing 29th. Rani’s personal best is 63.82m, achieved in 2022. This year, she showed sharp improvement in the lead-up to the Worlds. She was throwing in the 56-58m range until June, and then picked up form in August— achieving 62.59m at a meet in Poland, 62.01m at the Indian Open Continental meet in Bhubaneswar, and 61.05m at the Inter-State in Chennai. These efforts helped her qualify through rankings. She was also poor at the Paris Olympics, finishing 29th (55.81m).

Sprinter Animesh Kujur set national records in the men’s 100m and 200m to grab attention. He became the first Indian male sprinter to qualify for the Worlds in the 200m. However, he was well off his best of 20.32secs, finishing ninth and last in his heat clocking 20.77s. The 21-year-old though will have gained valuable experience.

Triple jumpers Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker should by now be used to the pressures of the big stage, but faltered again. Chithravel, who equalled his national record of 17.37m in April, only cleared 16.74m, while CWG medallist Aboobacker, with a personal best of 17.19m, registered a best of 16.33m. Chithravel finished 15th and Aboobacker 24th overall.

Long jumper M Sreeshankar did well to qualify for Tokyo after his fine comeback late in the season after knee surgery. He had a series of 8m jumps in the lead-up, but his best there was 7.78m. His personal best is 8.41m.

In the women’s 3000m steeplechase, Asian Games champion Parul Chaudhary— her national mark is 9:12.46—was ninth in the heat (9:22.24). The race walkers also had nothing notable to show.

Indian athletics will have much to ponder and set things on track for the CWG and Asian Games next year.