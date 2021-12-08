Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / India's Jhilli Dalabehera wins silver at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship
others

India's Jhilli Dalabehera wins silver at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship: Jhilli Dalabehera lifted a total of 167kg (73 94) to finish behind Peter Stella Kingsley of Nigera who had a total effort of 168kg (72 96).
India's Jhilli Dalabehera wins silver at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship(SAI/TWITTER)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 10:52 PM IST
PTI | , Tashkent

India's Jhilli Dalabehera won a silver in women's 49kg category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships here on Wednesday.

Dalabehera lifted a total of 167kg (73 94) to finish behind Peter Stella Kingsley of Nigera who had a total effort of 168kg (72 96).

Jhilli was competing in the weight category of Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu who had pulled out of the Commonwealth Championships as well as the World Championships which are being held simultaneously in Tashkent.

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships also served as qualifying event of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham.

The gold medalists in each weight category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships directly qualify for the 2022 and the rest will qualify through Commonwealth rankings. Chanu can still qualify as she is currently number one in Commonwealth ranking. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
weightlifter
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
RBI policy review
RBI Repo Rate
Priyanka Chopra
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP