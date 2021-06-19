'Inspiration for generations to come': Twitter mourns after Milkha Singh passes away at 91

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh passed away at the age of 91 on Friday after complications developed due to Covid-19. The former athlete, who represented India at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, the 1960 Olympics in Rome, and the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo, lost a month-long battle with Covid at a top hospital in Chandigarh.

Milkha, famously known as 'Flying Sikh', had contracted the viral contagion last month and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a top hospital due to "dipping levels of oxygen".

The sports fraternity mourned Milkha Singh's death and united in paying tributes to the legendary sportsperson on Twitter.

Here are all the reactions:

The Padma Shri awardee was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

As per news agency PTI, his condition turned critical this evening as he developed complications, including fever and dipping oxygen saturation levels, after a bout with Covid-19, in the Intensive Care Unit of the PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh.

(With PTI inputs)

