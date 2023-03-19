International boxing caught in a different sparring contest

International boxing is at the crossroads. Not only is the International Boxing Association (IBA) fighting to keep the sport in the Olympics for 2028 Los Angeles, it is also battling internal turmoil.

Russian boxer Anna Aedma arrives for her match against Monique Suraci of Australia in the Round of 32 of the elite women 50-52kg fly weight category at the Women's World Boxing Championships at Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in New Delhi, India, March 16, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IBA women’s world championships here is being held under the dark cloud of politics as several nations have withdrawn because Russian and Belarus boxers have been allowed to compete under their flags. They were suspended since the war on Ukraine began last year and did not compete in the last world championships.

The IBA’s changed stance led to at least 11 countries, including the USA, England, Ireland, Canada and the Netherlands not participating in this competition.

These nations are also part of the common cause alliance (CCA) that came into existence last year. The CCA joined hands to fight the IBA regime, dissatisfied with its governance. The Russia and Ukraine issue has now ignited a fresh row and they have chosen to stay away from participating here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The turmoil within the IBA, headed by Russian president Umar Kremlev, spilled into the ring as athletes and coaches have been facing questions on their allegiance and their national federation’s stance rather than their performances. Boxing Australia is also a member of the group, but it has sent a team to New Delhi.

“The situation is not good but we want to focus on boxing,” admits Australia’s head coach Santiago Nieva, who previously guided India. “We did not get any instructions to not compete. We have prepared in Europe for this competition and want to focus on boxing,” he said.

“There are 65 countries participating here and plenty of strong boxing nations are competing,” he added.

Dutch boxer Megan de Cler has been the focus of all attention since the start of the championships as she chose to defy her federation and come here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IBA had promised support to boxers of the protesting countries who wanted to participate. Megan though has been asked to compete as a neutral athlete. She is here with her father and coach. “I do not do politics. I am not playing for the Netherlands here and I am here on my own. I am focusing on my next bout. I am happy that I could make it here with my family’s support,” she said.

It has not gone down well with the Dutch Boxing Federation that she was asked to compete as a neutral. The Dutch federation is headed by Boris van der Vorst, who is a vocal critic of IBA and was not allowed to stand in last year’s presidential election when Kremlev was re-elected.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IBA development director Chris Roberts says it does not make sense for federations pulling in different directions.

“It is not good for anybody. I don’t really know why we are pulling in different directions. We got to be united and work together. I don’t understand their plan (CCA). IBA still exists and because you don’t agree with what’s being said or done…. I mean let’s work together and move in the right direction. We need to be on the same page for boxing,” he said.

The IBA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against five officials, including USA Boxing, for "inciting a boycott" of the world championships.

Besides taking care of the internal rebellion, IBA have been trying to get the suspension revoked by the International Olympic Committee. The IOC has said it will organise the Paris Olympics qualifiers. The IOC has sent a letter in this regard to IBA's technical official. IBA has in turn warned its officials from supervising in any IOC-organised event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“IOC has sent an email request for assistance to our officials. Don’t send emails directly to guys on the ground. It is a courtesy to come through us,” says Roberts. “Have the dialogue and communication going. IBA has been working hard in areas of integrity and good governance. How much more work we need to do to get over the line. I am sure we are in a far better place than other international federations,” he adds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON