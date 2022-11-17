IOA elections: NSFs must name male and female representatives to avail two votes

The National Sports Federations must ensure to put forth one male and one female representative in order to avail their two votes at the IOA elections to be held on December 10, according to the election notification issued by returning officer Umesh Sinha on Wednesday.

During the IOA Special General Meeting on November 10, where the amended IOA constitution was adopted, NSFs expressed an inability to nominate female representatives.

As per the schedule of the election announced on Wednesday, the last date for receiving the names for the electoral college from affiliated member units is November 20. The dates for submission of nomination papers (in person) is Nov 25-27. The final list of contesting candidates after the withdrawal of names is December 4. The election to the IOA Executive Council will be held on December 10 followed by the declaration of results on the same day.

Only those NSFs, whose sports are included in the Olympic programme/Asian Games/Commonwealth Games will be entitled to send two representatives each with one vote. Prior to the elections, the IOA will ratify the incorporation of sportspersons of outstanding merit (SOMs) into the General Assembly. The eight SOMs, to be selected by the Athletes Commission of the IOA, will have one vote each in the General Assembly. Two representatives of the Athletes' Commission and IOC Member(s) in India will also have one vote each.

