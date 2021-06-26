ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary settle for silver medal in 10m air pistol mixed team event

The Indian duo of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker settled for a silver medal in the 10m air-pistol mixed team event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Osijek, Croatia on Saturday. The duo lost to Russia's Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov in the gold medal match.

"Many congratulations to@realmanubhaker and @SChaudhary2002 for winning the in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team at the @ISSF_ShootingWorld Cup in Osijek," Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will fight for the bronze medal.

The second Indian team in the fray, comprising Verma and Deswal, is also in contention for winning a medal as the two finished third with a total of 386 in the final qualifying round, earning a spot in the bronze medal match against Golnoush Sebghatollahi and Javad Foroughi of Iran.

(with PTI inputs, More details awaited)

