Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Jack Nicklaus shares special bond with Anirban Lahiri
others

Jack Nicklaus shares special bond with Anirban Lahiri

Golf legend says he was rooting for the Indian at the Players Championship in March.
Jack Nicklaus hits his tee shot during the honorary starter ceremony before the first round at the Masters golf tournament.(AP)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 10:47 PM IST
ByJoy Chakravarty, Augusta

Jack Nicklaus, the most successful player in the history of golf, said he was rooting for Anirban Lahiri as the Indian ace went down the stretch in his battle with Cameron Smith at the Players Championship last month.

 

The 34-year-old Lahiri finished second in the $20 million flagship tournament on the PGA Tour last month, falling just one short of Smith. Among other things, a win would have secured a place in the Masters for him, where Nicklaus got things moving in the 86th edition by hitting the honorary tee shot.

The 82-year-old Nicklaus has struck a special relationship with Lahiri from the moment he moved to America in 2016. He offered a membership to the only Indian with a PGA Tour card in his much sought-after Bear’s Club in Jupiter, about 20 minutes from Lahiri’s West palm Beach resident.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Gary Player was asked a question on Indian golf, and Nicklaus took over the moment his South African friend finished.

RELATED STORIES

“Anirban Lahiri is a member at the Bear’s Club, and I see him quite often,” said the six-time Masters and 18-time major champion.

“What a nice young man. Handles himself beautifully, polite, good player. I have nothing against Cameron Smith, but when they were coming down the stretch, because I knew Anirban well, I was really rooting because I thought he would really help the game of golf in his country.”

Nicklaus recalled a conversation with Lahiri a few days ago.

“He played really well. What did he lose by? One? I asked him, 'You’ve got a couple of million dollars to soothe your wounds. And he said, ‘Yeah, but I’d have rather had the 3 million!’,” said Nicklaus.

Lahiri has often spoken about his admiration for Nicklaus and his mentorship.

“The first time I saw Mr Nicklaus at the club, I just wanted to say hello to him. And we ended up chatting for nearly half an hour. That’s how we started. He has always had a lot of time for me, and is someone I am very comfortable approaching for any advice,” Lahiri added.

Lahiri has played in two Masters and has a 100 per cent record of making the weekend cut. In 2015, in his first Masters, he became only the eighth player in the history of the tournament to make a par on each of his 18 holes in the final round.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
golf jack nicklaus anirban lahiri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP