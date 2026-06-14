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Japan coach sorry for 'hurt' after ending Endo's World Cup dream

Japan coach sorry for 'hurt' after ending Endo's World Cup dream

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 03:26 am IST
AFP |
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Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu on Saturday described Wataru Endo as "hurt" and apologised after torpedoing the captain's World Cup dreams on the eve of the tournament.

Japan coach sorry for 'hurt' after ending Endo's World Cup dream

The Liverpool midfielder abruptly announced on Thursday that his international career was over, having failed to recover from injury ahead of Japan's opening match of the tournament against the Netherlands in Dallas on Sunday.

Moriyasu, who has said his goal is to take Japan to World Cup glory in North America, said it had been his call that the 33-year-old should not be involved following a foot injury.

Endo made his Japan debut in 2015 and retires with 73 caps, having scored four goals for his country.

"I ultimately looked at whether he can perform or not, and remain in the team or not. I was the one that made the final decision," Moriyasu, who appeared emotional, told reporters at the air-conditioned stadium in Dallas that is home to NFL team the Dallas Cowboys.

Moriyasu backed his talented squad not to dwell on the absence of Endo and injured Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma.

"When the unexpected happens we have to make sure we are not uspet or shocked too much," said the coach, who masterminded group-stage wins over Spain and Germany at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, before going out to Croatia on penalties in the last 16.

He added: "We could be considered a dark horse, but to do that we have to break the shells off of what we have been hiding in and try to go to the limit."

Also in a tight-looking Group F are Tunisia and Sweden.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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