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Jaspal Rana was a giant of Indian sport: He shone when the country was looking for a global sporting identity

In a glittering career, 49-year-old Jaspal Rana won 15 gold medals in world-class competitions and made India proud not a little.

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 10:39 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Terrible moment for Indian shooting and Indian sport. Renowned former shooter Jaspal Rana breathed his last on Thursday night, just days before his 50th birthday.

Sad day for Indian sport! Jaspal Rana was a true champion!(PTI)

Rana, who underwent a medical procedure last week after he fell ill on the flight back home from Munich, had been coaching for the past few years. He coached many. Manu Bhaker, winner of two Olympic gold medals, is also someone who has benefited from Rana's expertise in the field of shooting.

Born in Uttarakhand on June 28, 1976, Rana brought India a lot of laurels. He participated in pistol events and in all, won 15 gold medals in high-quality events. To break it down, he won 4 Asian Games gold, 9 Commonwealth Games gold, one Asian Championships gold and one World Junior Championships gold from 1994 to 2006.

Also Read: Jaspal Rana, Asian Games gold medallist and Indian shooting coach, dies at 49

Rana also grabbed a few important awards given by the Indian government. He won the Arjuna Award in 1994. Three years later, at the age of 21, he also won the Padma Shri. In 2020, Rana was given the Dronacharya Award, the country's biggest award for coaches.

Rana also dabbled in politics for a while. He contested for the BJP in the 2006 Lok Sabha elections, but unlike his career in sport, he ended up on the losing side. A few years later, he joined the Congress party. Eventually, he returned to shooting to coach the up-and-coming.

Rana was a giant figure in Indian sports. He plied his trade at a time when India as a nation was desperate to make its mark at the international level on many sporting fronts. Today, when Rana is not among us anymore, the country is doing so much better. Rana has played his role to a tee in that progression; let's not forget that. His contribution to Indian shooting and Indian sport at large is immeasurable. His death is a big loss.

 
jaspal rana olympic medal
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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