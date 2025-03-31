Menu Explore
Jays' Bassitt pitches 6 innings for first win, Sugano leaves O's debut with cramp, Toronto wins 3-1

AP |
Mar 31, 2025 02:10 AM IST

TORONTO — Chris Bassitt pitched six innings to win his first start of the season, George Springer hit a two-run single and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

Tyler Heineman added a solo home run, his first, as the Blue Jays split the four-game series with their AL East rivals.

Orioles right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano left his major league debut after four innings because of cramping. Sugano allowed two runs and four hits.

Sugano took the mound to warm up for the bottom of the fifth but manager Brandon Hyde, Orioles trainers and a translator soon gathered around him for a conference. Sugano was seen flexing his right hand before walking off. He was replaced by Matt Bowman.

Bassitt allowed one run and eight hits. The right-hander walked two and struck out seven.

Brendon Little and Yariel Rodríguez each worked one inning of relief and Jeff Hoffman finished for his first save. Key moment

Springer drove in two runs with a two-out, two-strike single in the first inning, overturning an early 1-0 deficit. Key stat

Heineman made it 3-1 when he homered off Cionel Pérez to begin the seventh, ending a streak of 104 homerless outings for the Cuban left-hander. Pérez last allowed a home run on May 31, 2023, when he gave up two against Cleveland. His homerless streak is the longest in Orioles history. Up next

Orioles: LHP Cade Povich starts Monday when Baltimore opens its home schedule against Boston. LHP Sean Newcomb goes for the Red Sox.

Blue Jays: RHP Bowden Francis starts Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against Washington. Canadian RHP Michael Soroka gets the nod for the Nationals.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
