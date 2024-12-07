Jayson Tatum pours in 34 as Celtics beat Bucks

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Boston Celtics extended their home winning streak to seven games by beating the Milwaukee Bucks 111-105 on Friday. HT Image

Boston used a 10-2 run to take a 105-101 lead with 1:29 left, and Jrue Holiday hit a jump shot that put the Celtics up 107-102 with 25.6 seconds to play. Holiday, who finished the game with 20 points, also made two free throws that handed Boston a 109-105 lead with 14.9 seconds remaining.

Jaylen Brown added 25 points for Boston, which was outrebounded 51-41 and shot 32.1 percent from 3-point range . Derrick White was 0-for-8 from 3-point territory, 1-for-10 overall, and scored six points.

Damian Lillard tossed in a team-high 31 points for Milwaukee, which received 30 points and 11 rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Bobby Portis finished with nine points and 18 rebounds.

Khris Middleton came off the bench and made his season debut for the Bucks, amassing 11 points, five assists and three steals in 23 minutes. He had been sidelined after undergoing offseason surgery on both ankles.

Milwaukee's Taureen Prince was scoreless in nine minutes during the first half and did not play in the final two quarters. Gary Trent Jr. started for Prince in the second half, and he wound up with 11 points.

Boston's Kristaps Porzingis did not play in the win. Porzingis is averaging 21.0 points and 7.8 rebounds in four games this season.

Boston led 29-27 after one quarter, but Milwaukee had a 57-53 halftime lead. The Bucks trailed throughout the first half until Trent hit a 3-pointer that gave them a 46-45 advantage with 3:33 remaining in the second quarter.

Lillard scored 20 points in the first half. Boston missed each of its 12 3-point attempts in the second quarter.

Milwaukee closed the third quarter on a 5-0 run and had an 82-78 lead with 12 minutes to play.

It was the third and final regular season meeting between the teams. Boston won all three games.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.