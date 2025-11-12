Job hunt: Shooter Tomar considers shifting to different state

New Delhi: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won silver medal in 50m rifle three positions in ISSF world championships. (NRAI)

The first thing that came to Aishwary Pratap Tomar’s mind after winning silver medal in 50m rifle three positions at the world championships and shooting a world record score in qualification was whether the achievement will finally help him secure a job in his home state of Madhya Pradesh.

Tomar is regarded as one of the best rifle 3P shooters in the world and he has brought many laurels for the country, having won multiple medals at ISSF World Cups, held the No.1 rank in world and junior world record. At the 2023 Asian Games he won four medals, including individual medals in air rifle and 3P. The two-time Olympian on Tuesday won his first individual medal at the World Championships in Cairo. In qualification he equalled the world record score (597).

The 24-year-old says he has been promised a job by the state government several times but nothing has moved.

“It is frustrating. I hope this time after winning a medal at the world championships they keep their promise,” Tomar told HT from Cairo.

“Everytime I win something for the country I am given assurance of a job. I have met sports department officials. My parents have also spoken to them and they are now worried. An athlete doesn’t have too many years. If I am unable to secure my future now, who will give me a job later. An athlete and his family make so many sacrifices to come to this level,” says Tomar, who has completed his Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education.

“I have been trying since the Tokyo Olympics. I was asked to wait until the Asian Games. Then I got the Arjuna Award. They asked me to wait until after the Paris Olympics but unfortunately the process did not start.”

Tomar has written to the BJP-led state government that he will consider moving out of the state if he doesn’t get a job.

Tomar admits the contribution of the MP Sports department in his career. He has trained at the MP State Shooting Academy in Bhopal that has been producing a steady stream of top shooters for India. For winning medals at the Asian Games, Tomar received ₹2.75 crore as prize money from the state government.

“I have been patiently waiting (for a job) because I do not want to go to any other state or look for a central government job. I want to work in my home state but my patience is running thin and I will wait till the National Championships before taking a final call,” he said.

“Handling pressure of big moments better”

It has been a big season for Aishwary. He won the Asian Championships title in Shymkent and now won his career’s biggest medal in Cairo.

At the Paris Olympics he had fallen short by just one point in the qualification to make it to the final. “I have worked on my game, improved my fitness. I am more patient now. I realised I need to handle pressure situations better. I am training under national coach Manoj Kumar,” he said.

Tomar was involved in a gritty battle with reigning Olympic champion Liu Yukun in the final. The two shooters were neck-and-neck going into the final few shots in standing position. Liu had a 9.7 in the penultimate shot and Tomar took the lead with a brilliant 10.4. The Indian was ahead by 0.1 points going into the last round. Liu shot a 10.1 and Tomar managed 9.8, settling for a second place. The difference between them was just 0.2.

“It was very tense out there. I could feel my heart beat. I delayed my final shot and that affected my score. These are lessons to learn. But I am happy to win a world championship silver. It has taken years of hard work and training.”