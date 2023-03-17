Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic engage in war of words over their upcoming UFC fight

Jon Jones is waiting for his next fight after becoming the new heavyweight champion by beating Ciryl Gane in UFC 285 earlier this month. As per reports, former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Jones will lock horns in a high-voltage contest in July this year.

As per reports, former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Jones will lock horns in a high-voltage contest in July this year. (Twitter/@stipemiocic)

But Jones has got a hint that Miocic is trying to back out from the upcoming bout. In his trademark outspoken style, Jones took to Twitter on Thursday, tagged Miocic and wrote "Yo @stipemiocic only you the UFC and I know the truth, you dodged me all of 2022 - July, September & December. Now I’m hearing rumors that we may not be fighting this July".

Jones further took a dig at Miocic and put a doubt over the American's confidence in fighting against him.

"Bro it’s simple, either you believe in yourself or you don’t. Either you want this challenge or you don’t. Stop wasting everyone’s time," tweeted Jones.

As both of Jones' tweets went viral on social media, fans awaited a reply from Miocic.

40-years-old Miocic refuted the rumours about him trying to dodge the fight agaisnt Jones and tweeted "See you in July".

The heated exchange of words between the two superstars has now given further assurance to the fans that the high-octane bout between the two might actually happen in July. Earlier, UFC President Dana White had hinted that the heavyweight title fight between Jones and Miocic might happen at UFC 290, which is scheduled to take place during the promotion’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas on July 8.

Meanwhile, Jones had earlier threatened Miocic during the UFC 285 post-fight press conference. He had said “I say this respectfully to Stipe — I would take time off from being a firefighter right now. And I mean that with all due respect.”

“My whole world is going to be focused on him. This is the biggest opportunity in my life to beat the heavyweight GOAT and I’m going give it everything I’ve got, absolutely everything I’ve got," Jones had added.

