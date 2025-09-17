Jordan Lawlar beat out a dribbler past the mound with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to drive in the winning run and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Tuesday to extend their winning streak to four games. Jordan Lawlar's walk-off single in 9th lifts D-backs past Giants

Corbin Carroll singled to open the ninth off Ryan Walker and Gabriel Moreno worked a four-pitch walk before Blaze Alexander bunted and reached safely when second baseman Casey Schmitt did not have his foot on the bag to receive Walker's throw to first.

Lawlar's grounder got past Walker, and Schmitt's throw to the plate was too late to get Carroll.

Adrian Del Castillo had a two-run homer, Carroll had three hits and Ketel Marte and Alek Thomas had two hits apiece for the Diamondbacks, who have won five of six.

Wilmer Flores had two hits including a homer and two RBIs and Jerar Encarnacion had two hits and two RBIs for the Giants.

The Diamondbacks remained 1 1/2 games behind the New York Mets for the third NL wild-card spot.

The Giants lost their fourth straight and fell three games behind the Mets, tied with the Cincinnati Reds.

Andrew Saalfrank pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the win.

Arizona left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez gave up five runs and eight hits in five innings, with two strikeouts and a walk.

He held the Giants to two hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings in a 5-3 victory last Wednesday, but they jumped on him for four runs and five hits in the first.

Heliot Ramos doubled and Rafael Devers singled before Matt Chapman's one-out sacrifice fly. Flores singled in a run and Encarnacion capped the rally with a two-run double into the right field corner for a 4-0 lead.

Gabriel Moreno doubled and scored on Alexander's single before Del Castillo's two-run homer made it 4-3. Flores homer in the third gave the Giants a 5-3 lead.

Marte and Carroll singled in runs off reliever Trevor McDonald, recalled earlier Tuesday, to make it 5-5 in the fifth.

Tristan Beck went the first three innings for the Giants, who used five pitchers after using five Monday. Beck gave up three runs and five hits.

Field Level Media

