Judo champ fought to fulfil dad’s dream

On Friday, 16-year-old Linthoi Chanambam scripted history for India by winning gold at the World Cadet Judo Championship in Sarajevo, Bosnia. She is the first Indian to have won a world title in judo in a tournament across all age groups. For Chanambam, the achievement has fulfilled an endearing dream. “Before I left, my father came up to me and said, ‘I want to hear our National Anthem played in front of the world’. So, I fought to fulfil his dream,” shares the young star from Manipur, who defeated Brazil’s Bianca Reis in the finals of the women’s 57kg category.

The teenager also does not miss the opportunity to express the respect she has for her coach, Mamuka Kizilashvili: “After my win, all I wanted to see while standing on that podium was the glimmer in my coach’s eyes, as the two of us share a very close bond. In five years of training with him, he has shown the utmost faith in my abilities and has always stood right beside me.”

One of three daughters, she talks through what got her into judo. “I have two sisters, but since childhood, I have always been very competitive and wanted to compete with boys. I have always had this constant thought in my head that I just want to be number one — nothing less, nothing more,” she says, before going on to talk about any nerves she felt before the big finals: “My battle is on the mat and never in my head. I always feel if I have put in the right amount of effort into my training, then I should compete on the mat with the right confidence. That is what makes one a champion.”

Chanambam signs off on an optimistic note about what her feat might mean with respect to the growth of the sport. “Judo might still be finding its feet in India in terms of popularity, but such achievements go a long way in instilling vibrancy and spirit into the sport, and I am happy to play my part,” she ends.

Author tweets @karansethi042

