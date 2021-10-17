Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Kenya's Rotich, Ethiopian Memuye win Paris Marathon
others

Kenya's Rotich, Ethiopian Memuye win Paris Marathon

Rotich set a course record as he crossed the line in two hours four minutes 21 seconds to finish ahead of Ethiopia's Hailemaryam Kiros. Kenya's Hillary Kipsambu came third.
Kenya's Elisha Rotich (in frame), Ethiopian Memuye win Paris Marathon(TWITTER)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Reuters | , Paris

Kenya's Elisha Rotich won the men's race and Ethiopia's Tigist Memuye topped the women's podium at the Paris Marathon on Sunday.

Rotich set a course record as he crossed the line in two hours four minutes 21 seconds to finish ahead of Ethiopia's Hailemaryam Kiros. Kenya's Hillary Kipsambu came third.

In the women's race, Memuye ran a time of two hours 26 minutes and 12 seconds. Yenenesh Dinkesa and Fantu Jimma came second and third as Ethiopians swept the podium places.

The Paris Marathon, featuring 60,000 participants from 145 countries, was initially scheduled for April 11 this year, but was delayed by six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

 

