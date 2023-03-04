Kevin Durant makes NBA history, passes Oscar Robertson on all-time scoring list

In a game against the Chicago Bulls, Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns made NBA history by passing Oscar Robertson for 13th place on the all-time scoring list. Early in the first quarter, Durant made a pull-up jumpshot from mid-range to move up the ranks. This marks his second game with the Suns, and he scored 23 points in his debut against the Charlotte Hornets.

As the Lakers struggle with injuries to key players like LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell, they are looking for ways to improve their chances of making it to the postseason. One solution could be to bring in Kemba Walker, a capable ballhandler who could help fill their need for facilitators.

If Walker were to join the Lakers, he could play alongside Anthony Davis and have more chances to get his shots up since defenses would be more focused on the All-Star big man. And if Russell and James were to return, Walker could be a key player off the bench for the Lakers. With five weeks left in the season, the Lakers are trying everything they can to make a final push and save their campaign.