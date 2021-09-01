Kimi Raikkonen to retire from Formula One at end of season

Kimi Raikkonen, who won the 2007 world championship for Ferrari, announced on Wednesday that he would retire from Formula One at the end of the season. The 41-year-old Finn is currently racing for the Alfa Romeo team.

"This is it. This will be my last season in Formula 1," Raikonnen wrote on his Instagram handle. "This is a decision I did during last winter. It was not an easy decission but after this season it is time for new things.

"Even though the season is still on, I want to thank my family, all my teams, everyone involved in my racing career and especially all of you great fans that have been rooting for me all this time.

"Formula 1 might come to an end for me but there is a lot more in life that I want to experience and enjoy. See you around after all of this! Sincerely Kimi."