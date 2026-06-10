...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Kochhar, Bhullar in 10-member Indian golf contingent for Morocco event

Kochhar, Bhullar in 10-member Indian golf contingent for Morocco event

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 04:00 pm IST
PTI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Rabat , In excellent form with three top-10 finishes in just five Asian Tour starts this season, Karandeep Kochhar will lead a 10-member Indian contingent in the International Series Morocco golf tournament which will tee off on Thursday.

Kochhar, Bhullar in 10-member Indian golf contingent for Morocco event

The other Indians in the USD 2 million event are Anirban Lahiri, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Aryan Roopa Anand, Udayan Mane, SSP Chawrasia, Rashid Khan, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Ajeetesh Sandhu and Shubham Jaglan

The 26-year-old Kochhar was tied ninth at last week's AM Green IGPL Bharath Classic, after a tied fifth at International Series Japan and fourth place at the Philippine Golf Championship. Late last year, he won the Egypt Golf Series Red Sea Open on the Asian Development Tour.

"I think I've been playing really well this year. I've only played five events so far and I've already had three top-10 finishes, so that's definitely encouraging," said a confident Kochhar.

"Even in the other events, I felt like I was playing solid golf. In New Zealand, I just had a poor Sunday, and in Singapore I wasn't playing my best, but I still managed to make the cut, which I was happy about."

 
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Other Sports / Kochhar, Bhullar in 10-member Indian golf contingent for Morocco event
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.