Lahiri shoots 2nd round 73 at RBC Heritage event

Anirban Lahiri shot a two-over 73 after a rollercoaster second round to be even par for the tournament at the halfway mark of the prestigious RBC Heritage PGA Tour event at Hilton Head, South Carolina on Friday.

Lahiri, who was tied 32 after a first-round two-under 69, struggled in the second round with three birdies blighted by five bogeys on the windy Harbour Town Golf Links with tight fairways and small greens that demanded accuracy.

The 34-year-old, coming off his runner-up finish at the Players Championship followed by tied-13 in the Texas Open, had bounced back from an early double bogey in the first round to card a 2-under 69 on Thursday. Lahiri, who did not qualify for last week’s Augusta Masters, needed a strong showing to be in contention for the year’s remaining Majors, was on the line as the cut was projected at even par when he finished.

Lahiri birded the par-5 second to move to 3-under for the event. But he struggled with approach shots that prevented his getting closer to the pin for birdies. It led to three bogeys on the front nine, the par-3 fourth and seventh holes and the par-4 eighth. Back-to-back birdies—a 16-foot putt on the 13th hole and a 11-foot putt on the par-3 14th—got him back to two-under on the leaderboard.

But he dropped a shot on the par-5 15th after missing a four-foot putt. A two-putt par on the 16th left him with the final two holes to gain a shot. But a bogey on the 17th after a short putt veered to the left inches off the pin and two-putt for par on the 18th completed his tough day.

Aditi tied 7th after R2

India’s Aditi Ashok was tied seventh at four-under at the halfway stage of the LPGA Lotte Championship in Hawaii. Aditi, who was tied second at five-under par after a first-round 67—one shot off the lead—slipped after a one-over 73 in the second round at the Hoakalei Country Club.