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Leading Indians in fray at Singapore Open golf

Leading Indians in fray at Singapore Open golf

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 04:24 pm IST
PTI |
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Singapore, As many as 11 Indians, including Karandeep Kochhar, Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia, and Jeev Milkha Singh, will tee off at the Singapore Open on Thursday, aiming to secure spots in the 154th edition of The Open Championship, golf's oldest Major, later this year.

Leading Indians in fray at Singapore Open golf

The 57th edition of the tournament is part of the International Series and offers a prize purse of USD 2 million, with the top two players if not already exempt earning spots in The Open Championship, scheduled for July.

Kochhar, in sublime form in recent months, will be one to watch. He is joined by 11-time Asian Tour winner Gaganjeet Bhullar, six-time winner SSP Chawrasia, and two-time Asian Tour Order of Merit champion Jeev Milkha Singh.

Also in the fray are three-time Asian Tour winner Shiv Kapur, former champions Ajeetesh Sandhu and Rashid Khan, along with a promising young contingent featuring Pukhraj Singh Gill, Sachin Baisoya, Shaurya Bhattacharya, and Shubham Jaglan.

The Singapore Open was last played at Sentosa Golf Club in 2022, when Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana beat Tom Kim of Korea.

"I think it's a great track. It's a long golf course. It's on the longer side for sure. But the conditions are great. I think it's going to be a hot, hot week," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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