LeBron James becomes partner in Fenway Sports Group that owns Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC: Report
sports

James has had a relationship with FSG since 2011, when he signed a marketing deal in exchange for a small ownership stake in Liverpool.
AP, Boston, Us
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:20 AM IST
LeBron James has added ownership stakes in baseball's Boston Red Sox and a US stock car race team to England football champions Liverpool in his sports empire. (AFP)

LeBron James has become a partner in Fenway Sports Group, making the Los Angeles Lakers star a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Globe reported Tuesday.

Fenway Sports Group is the parent company of the Red Sox as well as the Liverpool Football Club of the English Premier League and the Roush Fenway Racing NASCAR team. The paper reported that Maverick Carter, James’ longtime business partner, was also involved in the deal.

Fenway Sports Group Chairman Tom Werner did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment. A spokeswoman for the Red Sox and FSG declined to comment.

James has had a relationship with FSG since 2011, when he signed a marketing deal in exchange for a small ownership stake in Liverpool.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday he hadn't heard about James joining the team's ownership but added, “He's a good basketball player.”

Topics
lebron james fenway sports group liverpool boston red sox
