LeBron James chalks out strategy for LA Lakers, with eye on the ‘title’

Los Angeles Lakers defeated Houston Rockets by 134-109 on Sunday night. It was 10th victory for the team in their last 14 games. With 40 wins and 38 lossed in the season, Lakers sit at No. 7 spot in the standings for Western Conference with a Pct of .513. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James(USA TODAY Sports)

In Sunday's win, LeBron James finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. It was the 107th triple-double of his career, and he is now tied with Jason Kidd for No. 4 on the all-time list.

As Lakers look to qualify for the playoffs, their star player James got talking about a possible title run. After the win over Rockets, James spoke to the media.

"We just want to put ourselves in position to be able to compete for a championship," said James as quoted by ESPN.

"It's a journey, and obviously, we don't have as much chemistry as a lot of other teams trying to compete for a championship or that have aspirations to win a championship, but I like what we've been building over the last month or so," he added.

James also delved into what his thoughts were when he was out of the team due to his foot injury.

"Even when I was out for the four weeks, I liked what we've been building, and I'm happy to be back in the mix," said James.

Meanwhile, Lakers star Anthony Davis delivered another terrific performance in the win over Rockets. In the winning cause, Davis finished with 40 points, 9 rebounds and one assist.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham lauded Davis' consistent performance for the team.

"Not so much just getting the numbers, but how he's getting the numbers. Him being in attack mode. Just playing downhill constantly toward the paint, toward the rim. Living in the paint. Being the main catalyst. ... And we expect him to continue that," said Ham.

Lakers have got four games remaining in the regular season. James talked about the roadmap ahead and said "These last four games are very important for our team. Not only in wins and losses but in the chemistry side of it, as well. We got to continue to build what we've been building over the last month or so. So, we'll see what happens."