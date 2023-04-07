‘Coming off the road trip…’: LeBron James reacts to team's loss against LA Clippers, with just two games remaining

Los Angeles Lakers lost to Los Angeles Clippers by 118-125 on Wednesday night. With a total of 42 wins and 38 losses in the season, Clippers are at the No.5 position in the standings for Western Conference. LeBron James(USA TODAY Sports)

In the match, LeBron James delivered a terrific performance for Lakers as he finished with 33 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

ALSO READ| ‘Helping fathers teach…’: Roman Reigns reacts to video of fan angry over his win against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

"It's one of the toughest games we've had this year. Coming off the road trip and getting back late last night, after an overtime game ... this was one of those scheduling conflicts in the season and definitely got the best of us tonight," James was quoted as saying by ESPN.

In the second quarter, Clippers raced off as they grabbed 34 points while Lakers managed to get 21 points. With a 19-point deficit at the start of third quarter, Lakers tried to their best to reduce the lead by Clippers. Having grabbed 30 points in the third quarter as against 22 points by Clippers in the third quarter, Lakers still lagged behind by 11 points in the match. In the final quarter, Lakers won 36 points while Clippers managed 32 points. But it was enough for a 7-point win by the Clippers.

Meanwhile, Lakers have two games remaining in the regular season now. They will square off in home games against the Phoenix Suns on Friday and Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Lakers can still directly make it to the play-offs as sixth seed if they win both of their remaining games. And the Golden State Warriors finish 1-1 in their two remaining games against the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.

From Western Conference, Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns have secured the play-offs berth already.