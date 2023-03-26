LeBron James' return looms as Lakers upgrade superstar to ‘questionable’ for Sunday showdown against Chicago Bulls

It's been a long and trying 13 games for the Los Angeles Lakers without their superstar, LeBron James. But the basketball gods might finally be smiling down on the team as James has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, center Mo Bamba, left, and guard Dennis Schroder, right, contest a call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(AP)

The news sent ripples of excitement throughout the Lakers organization and fans alike. It seems like everyone is holding their breath, waiting to see if the King will make his triumphant return to the court.

James, who suffered a tendon injury in his right foot on Feb. 26, has been out of commission for more than three weeks. But during his absence, the Lakers have still managed to go 8-5, a testament to the team's resilience and depth.

However, there's no denying that the Lakers are a different team with James on the court. His absence has been felt deeply, especially in terms of scoring and playmaking. But if James gets the green light during pregame warmups, it could be the spark that the Lakers need to secure a much-needed win against the Bulls.

Of course, there's still a chance that James won't be able to play on Sunday. If that's the case, Lakers fans will have to wait until Wednesday's rematch against the Bulls in Chicago to see the King in action.

Regardless of whether James plays or not, the Lakers know that they need to keep pushing forward. They currently sit in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 37-37 record. With only eight games left in the regular season, every game counts.

James has been averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in 47 games this season, making him one of the league's top players. Lakers fans are hoping that he can add to those numbers soon and lead the team to another championship.

