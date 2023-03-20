‘We anticipate LeBron James coming back…’: LA Lakers coach gives latest update

LeBron James is out of action due to foot injury which he suffered against Dallas Mavericks in the ongoing NBA season in last week of February. Since then, LA Lakers have had mixed results as they missed their star player in the tournament. Lakers are currently at the 10th position in the standings for Western Conference, with 35 wins and 37 losses. LeBron James (USA TODAY Sports)

Just about three weeks are remaining in the regular season and fans are wondering whether James would return to action. LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham has provided an update on James' status.

"We anticipate him coming back at some point [this season]," Ham said before the Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 111-105 on Sunday.

In the win against Magic, Austin Reaves finished with 35 points, six rebounds and six assists. He was well supported by D'Angelo Russell who scored 18 points and Anthony Davis who finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and one assist.

Lakers have 10 games remaining in the season to turnaround their fortunes. Meanwhile, James is likely to have his foot reevaluated by Lakers medical staff later this week. He is undergoing a rehabilitation program to recover well and fast.

"I think Bron, him being out has revealed that we have a lot of different weapons that are very capable players on both sides of the ball that can help us achieve the goal that we're trying to achieve," Ham said. "And when he comes back, he's just going to add to it."

As per reports, James is out of the walking boot he initially wore to stabilize his foot. The 38-years-old participated in his first on-court activity -- stand-still free throws on Wednesday in New Orleans.

Earlier, teammate Dennis Schroder had given insight into James' progress. "He[LeBron James] works three times a day on his body to get back. I think we got a real chance here [with this team]," said Schroder on Friday.