LeBron James' son Bronny James’ heart defect revealed months after cardiac arrest scare

Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James, has been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect that caused his cardiac arrest last month.

(FILES) Bronny James diagnosed with Congenital Heart defect after SCA (Photo by Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A representative for the USC Trojans basketball recruit quoted Page Six on Friday that “the probable cause” of Bronny’s sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) was “an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect.”

The spokesperson said that Bronny’s condition “can and will be treated” and that his family is “very confident” he will make a “full recovery,” which includes a “return to basketball in the very near future.”

The 18-year-old underwent “a comprehensive initial evaluation” at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije, and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center, led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, respectively, to determine his diagnosis.

ALSO READ| Bronny James health update: LeBron James and son spotted in Minnesota for further medical treatment

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy,” the statement read.

Bronny collapsed during a basketball practice at USC’s Galen Center in late August. He was attended by on-site medical staff and taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he stayed in the intensive care unit before being moved to general care.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiac arrest is mainly diagnosed as a situation where the heart "experiences a malfunction and ceases to beat without warning." It should be distinguished from a heart attack, where blood flow to the heart is obstructed.

LeBron, who has three children with his wife, Savannah James – Bronny, Bryce, 16, and Zhuri, 8 was seen looking worried as he visited his eldest son at the hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| 'We are encouraged by his response,' Bronny James leaves hospital after cardiac scare

“Relieved,” the 38-year-old L.A. Lakers captain tweeted to “thank the countless people sending his family love and prayers,” after his son’s recovery from the cardiac arrest.

“We feel you and I’m so grateful,” he wrote, adding that “everyone is doing great.”

“We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love,” he continued.

“Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”