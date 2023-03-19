Leon Edwards beats Kamaru Usman to retain Welterweight title in UFC 286

Leon Edwards prevailed over Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 286 on Saturday night. With the win, Edwards retained his Welterweight title. After all five rounds, Edwards emerged victorious by 48-46, 48-46 and 47-47.

Leon Edwards prevailed over Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 286 on Saturday night.(Twitter)

After the tremendous win, Edwards said "I am feeling amazing. The crowd out there tonight was absolutely, unbelievably...to be able to come home, defend my title in London, I'm grateful and happy to be representing UK."

"He’s[Usman] a great competitor, but I truly believe this is my time. I’m going to reign for a long time. I haven't lost a fight in 12 title fights. It's been a long time, it's been 7-8 years you know. I am 31 years old and still growing," he added.

Meanwhile, Edwards has been challenged by Islam Makhachev on Twitter. Makhachev tweeted "I want Leon next, October in Abu Dhabi".

In the co-main event, Justin Gaethje surpassed Rafael Fiziev by 29-28, 28-28 and 29-28 and won by majority decision. In other matches of the main card, Gunnar Nelson won by submission over Bryan Barberena in round one of their Welterweight match. After the tremendous victory, Gaethje said "He[Rafael Fiziev] wanted to taste blood and I gave it to him, it just wasn't mine."

Meanwhile, in the women flyweight, Jennifer Maia defeated Casey O’Neill by 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 in an unanimous decison by the judges. It was Casey O'Neill's first pro loss in UFC. After the win, Maia said "She[Casey O'Neill] was coming in a winning streak, but I have more fights than she has wins."

In the middleweight match, Marvin Vettori overcame Roman Dolidze by 29-28,29-28 and 30-27. Vettori thus ended the Georgian prospect's four-fight winning streak.

In an important bout in Preliminary Card, Muhammad Mokaev won over Jafel Filho by submission in round three of the Flyweight category match.

