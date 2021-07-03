Lewis Hamilton extends contract with Mercedes till 2023

Lewis Hamilton, the seven time formula one champion, signed a two-year extension with Mercedes, the F1 team announced on Saturday. The new contract extension means, Hamilton will drive for Mercedes in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, his 10th and 11th with the Brackley based team.

"The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is delighted to announce a two-year extension to its partnership with the reigning seven-time World Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton, continuing a relationship that has become the most successful team and driver pairing in Formula One history," Mercedes said in a statement.

"It is hard to believe it’s been nearly nine years working with this incredible team and I’m excited we’re going to continue our partnership for two more years. We’ve accomplished so much together but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track. I’m incredibly proud and grateful of how Mercedes has supported me in my drive to improve diversity and equality in our sport. They have held themselves accountable and made important strides in creating a more diverse team and inclusive environment.

"Thank you to all the dedicated and talented individuals at Mercedes whose hard work makes it all possible and the Board for their continued trust in me. We’re entering a new era of car which will be challenging and exciting and I can’t wait to see what else we can achieve together,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton joined Marcedes in 2013. Since joining the works team, he has claimed six World Drivers’ Championships, 77 race victories and 74 pole positions to date.

CEO Toto Wolf said there can be no better driver better that Hamilton to have in their team.

“As we enter a new era of F1 from 2022 onwards, there can be no better driver to have in our team than Lewis. His achievements in this sport speak for themselves, and with his experience, speed and race-craft, he is at the peak of his powers. We are relishing the battle we have on our hands this year – and that’s why we also wanted to agree this contract early, so we have no distractions from the competition on track," he said.