Home / Sports / Others / Lewis Hamilton prays for Covid-hit India
others

Lewis Hamilton prays for Covid-hit India

"Praying for the beautiful of India this morning. I know this pandemic is hitting so many places around the world. Please stay safe out there," Hamilton wrote on his instagram story.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton(AP)

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has expressed his concerns about the alarming COVID-19 situation in India.

The British racing driver has sent in his good wishes as the country battled a massive second wave of the coronavirus with daily cases going past three lakh.

"Praying for the beautiful of India this morning. I know this pandemic is hitting so many places around the world. Please stay safe out there," Hamilton wrote on his instagram story.

India registered over 3.14 lakh new cases on Thursday morning, pushing the overall caseload to nearly 1.60 crore, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This is the highest single-day spike the country recorded ever since the pandemic began last year.

India also reported over 2100 fresh deaths due to the virus with maximum fatalities being reported from Maharashtra at 568, followed by Delhi at 249. So far, over 1.84 thousand COVID patients have succumbed to the infection across the country.

Places like national capital Delhi and Lucknow are dealing with acute shortage of oxygen cylinders and hospital beds, which has attracted global attention.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Fresh Covid wave leaves Indian athletes facing travel uncertainty

Eight Indians, seven of them women, storm into final of Youth World Boxing

Teenager Sonam Malik starts knee treatment with Tokyo medal hopes burning bright

I am drawing inspiration from Federer, says shooter Mairaj ahead of Olympics
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lewis hamilton
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP