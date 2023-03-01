Mac McClung and Shaquille O'Neal: From high school DMs to NBA All-Star bond

Mac McClung, the winner of the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest, recently clarified the recent controversy over Shaquille O'Neal's pre-game speech before the event. According to McClung, O'Neal has been showing him love and support since he was in high school in Virginia.

During an appearance on "The Big Podcast with Shaq," McClung spoke about his almost perfect performance at the Slam Dunk Contest and how he appreciated O'Neal's pre-game speech. O'Neal then stated that he has been a supporter of McClung since his high school days, and the young player confirmed that he has been receiving direct messages from O'Neal since he was a teenager.

Despite some criticism of O'Neal's speech, McClung stated that he appreciated the Lakers legend's support and his efforts to help him focus. O'Neal also commented on the controversy, stating that he has been texting McClung for years and that he has always shown him love and support.

McClung's victory in the Slam Dunk Contest was a surprise for many, as there were no expectations for the event. However, McClung wowed the crowd with flawless performances, making all of his dunks on the first try. After the event, Shaquille O'Neal stated that McClung had saved the contest and praised the young player's talent.

Mac McClung, who recently signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, has quickly become a rising star in the NBA. With the support of legends like Shaquille O'Neal, it seems likely that McClung will continue to make headlines in the future.

