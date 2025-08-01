Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Magnus Carlsen loses cool, puts finger on his lips to silence crowd: ‘It pissed me off when they cheered for Hikaru’

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Aug 01, 2025 03:10 pm IST

Magnus Carlsen was left fuming as the crowd cheered for Hikaru Nakamura after Game 3 of their Esports World Cup semi-final showdown.

It was Magnus Carlsen’s day as he booked a berth in the finals of the 2025 Esports World Cup chess tournament. The world No. 1 defeated Indian GM Nihal Sarin in the quarter-finals, and then went on to beat Hikaru Nakamura in the semi-finals. In the semis, Carlsen was a his brilliant best, as he edged past his American opponent in a thriller affair, that went to the Armageddon.

Magnus Carlsen made a special gesture to silence the crowd.(Twitter)
Magnus Carlsen made a special gesture to silence the crowd.(Twitter)

The showdown had its fair share of spice, drama and entertainment. The Norwegian won the first game, taking advantage of Nakamura’s errors and took the lead. In the second game, Nakamura was once again making errors, but managed to escape with a draw by repetition. Then in Game 3, Nakamura defeated Carlsen, trapping his queen in a rare tactical move, and it was also the Norwegian’s first loss in the event.

Also Read: Magnus Carlsen smiles as Nihal Narin rejects draw offer, then dominates Indian GM: ‘I just got completely crushed today’

The crowd in Riyadh went into a state of meltdown, cheering for Nakamura, which left Carlsen fuming. Then in the fourth game, Carlsen got his winning combination, and he put his finger to his lips, responding to the crowd, when he played 34…a4!.

Here is Magnus Carlsen’s reaction to the crowd:

Game 5 saw a draw, and then Nakamura needed a win to stay in the match, and Carlsen ended up making a blunder, which levelled proceedings at 3-3.

Nakamura had earlier spoken about preferring black pieces for Armageddon games, and he showed it by bidding only six minutes and 12 seconds. It was a huge deficit to Carlsen’s 10 minutes, but Nakamura only needed a draw.

It looked like he would manage to hold Carlsen. But the Norwegian had the last laught, and eventually won the game, booking a berth in the final.

Speaking on the crowd’s reaction, Carlsen said, “It pissed me off when they cheered, when Hikaru was winning!”

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Magnus Carlsen loses cool, puts finger on his lips to silence crowd: ‘It pissed me off when they cheered for Hikaru’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On