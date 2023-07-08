Home / Sports / Others / Manika Batra goes down fighting against Romania's Bernadette Szocs

Manika Batra goes down fighting against Romania's Bernadette Szocs

Jul 08, 2023

Manika Batra is ranked 36 in the world and is expected to rise up the chart following her pre-quarterfinal finish in Ljubljana.

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra lost a hard fought battle against Romania's Bernadette Szocs in the pre-quarterfinals of the WTT Star Contender Ljubljana in Ljubljana (Slovenia).

File photo of Manika Batra in action(PTI)

Manika, who had stunned world number 15 Chen I-ching earlier in the competition, went down fighting against the 17th ranked opponent 4-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 8-11 in a round of 16 contest on Friday night.

The Indian is ranked 36 in the world and is expected to rise up the chart following her pre-quarterfinal finish in Ljubljana.

