Mary Kom resigns from IOA’s athletes’ body

New Delhi: Boxing legend MC Mary Kom has resigned as the chairperson of the Indian Olympic Association’s Athletes Commission (AC) and member of the apex sports body’s executive committee. London Olympics bronze medallist MC Mary Kom. (PTI)

In a message in the Athletes Commission Whatsapp group on Sunday, Mary Kom, a six-time world champion, said she wants to end her responsibilities with the IOA. “I had a good time with IOA. IOA was a good experience of my life. I am sorry to share that I have decided to over (end) my responsibilities with IOA and I am resigning. My good wishes with IOA,” she wrote.

An IOA athletes’ body member said Mary Kom has not given a reason for her resignation and that they would wait for an official letter before deciding on the future course of action. Table tennis star Sharath Kamal is vice-chairperson of the AC, which has Om Prakash Karhana, Shiva Keshavan, Gagan Narang, Bajrang Lal, PV Sindhu, Bhavani Devi and Rani Rampal as members. Abhinav Bindra is the ex-officio member by virtue of being a member of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Athletes Commission.

The 10-member AC was formed when the new IOA with PT Usha as president took over in November, 2022. The athletes’ body, established as per the guidelines of IOC, was formed to represent athletes and be their voice, keeping them at the centre of the decision-making process. Two members of the AC, including the chairperson, are part of the IOA executive committee. Members of the AC have representation in various IOA committees as well. It also has the responsibility to create a pathway for National Sports Federations (NSFs) to set up their independent athletes’ commission that would then elect the IOA AC members.

However, the IOA athletes’ body did not take off and has remained non-functional for a long time. After a few initial meetings, none have been convened. Bindra has often spoken about the need to make the athletes’ body active to be able to put their issues before IOA, which itself is bogged down in a feud between Usha and other EC members.