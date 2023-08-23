Max Verstappen at risk of legal action for exceeding speeding limit through Monaco streets

Max Verstappen may face legal action after a video of the Red Bull racer speeding through the streets of Monaco went viral. The footage was captured by Verstappen’s close friend Mark Cox. The viral clip captured Verstappen driving an Aston Martin Valkyrie on the Nice Nord motorway. The supercar is regarded as one of the fastest four-wheelers in the world and is estimated to be priced at over $3 million (roughly ₹20 crore). In the video, the speedometer of Verstappen’s Aston Martin Valkyrie can be spotted touching the 124kmph mark.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is interviewed after winning a race(REUTERS)

The speed may be quite common for Verstappen while racing on the Formula One tracks but it is unquestionably well above the permitted 90 kmph limit on common motorways across Europe. After the video surfaced on social media, Monaco authorities took the matter into their own hands.

According to a report by Marca, the authorities will look into the footage and assess it as a piece of evidence before deciding on the consequences. They are said to be investigating all the related facts. If Verstappen is found guilty, the two-time world champion may very well be fined for breaching the over speeding rules.

The incident has also caught the attention of the International Automobile Federation (FIA). Max Verstappen’s action did not go down quite well with the FIA which thinks that as a celebrity driver, Verstappen is supposed to promote the importance of road safety.

Formula One’s governing body is expected to decide on any penalties for the Red Bull driver in the next few days. Verstappen has not yet spoken on the matter.

Aston Martin Valkyrie is a high-speed car which offers both elegance and speed. The structure of the luxury car is entirely made of carbon fibre, a lightweight material which can minimise load to push the power-weight ratio to the maximum. A 6.5-litre V13 electric motor gives power to the car and has the capability to deliver 140 bhp revving up to 11,100 rpm. The Valkyrie has a top speed of 321 kmph and is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just three seconds.

Following the summer break, the second half of the Formula One season will kick off with the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend. A win at his home grand prix will help the 25-year-old Verstappen in equalling Sebastian Vettel’s long-standing record of winning nine back-to-back races. The race will take place at Zandvoort where inclement weather conditions can cause trouble to the drivers.

