Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Max Verstappen fastest in British Grand Prix practice
others

Max Verstappen fastest in British Grand Prix practice

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen was fastest by a hefty margin in practice for a new-look British Grand Prix on Friday with home hero Lewis Hamilton only third on the timesheets.
Reuters | , Silverstone, England
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 09:59 PM IST
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing prepares to drive in the garage during practice. (Getty Images)

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen was fastest by a hefty margin in practice for a new-look British Grand Prix on Friday with home hero Lewis Hamilton only third on the timesheets.

On a sunny afternoon, with fans filling the grandstands on a day of action as Formula One experimented with a fresh format, the 23-year-old Dutchman produced a best time of one minute 27.035 seconds.

That was 0.779 quicker than McLaren's second-placed Lando Norris, who pipped Mercedes' seven times world champion by 0.001 in a big boost for a youngster still shaken by a mugging last Sunday at the Euro 2020 soccer final.

"Seven tenths? Where does that come from?," Hamilton asked his engineer over the radio when the team, who have brought some car upgrades to Silverstone, informed him of the gap to Verstappen.

The usual second Friday practice session has been replaced by qualifying for a new Saturday 17-lap sprint race that will decide the grid for Sunday's grand prix and award points to the top three.

Hamilton is seeking a record-extending eighth British Grand Prix victory this weekend but Verstappen and Red Bull have the momentum, with the youngster 32 points clear in the standings after nine rounds.

While Silverstone has been a fortress for champions Mercedes in recent years, Red Bull are on a roll and chasing a sixth successive win. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth fastest with Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas fifth. George Russell, the third Briton in action, was bottom of the timesheets with Williams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
formula one max verstappen red bull racing
TRENDING NEWS

Post about 3 friends turning 100 within days of each other wins hearts

From reality to abstract: Remembering KV Subbanna

Portrayal of turban-wearing Sikh character in Pixar’s Turning Red wins hearts

This school’s alumni network is helping those affected by pandemic, landslides
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP