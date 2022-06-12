Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Max Verstappen wins in Azerbaijan after Charles Leclerc engine failure
others

Max Verstappen wins in Azerbaijan after Charles Leclerc engine failure

Max Verstappen took full advantage of an engine failure for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to win the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday and open up a commanding lead in the world championship.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku circuit(AP)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 06:50 PM IST
Reuters | , Baku

Max Verstappen took full advantage of an engine failure for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to win the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday and open up a commanding lead in the world championship.

The Dutchman crossed the line 20.8 seconds clear of Sergio Perez who, ordered not to battle Verstappen, completed a one-two for Red Bull after race leader Leclerc pulled into the pits with a smoking engine on the 20th lap.

George Russell took third for Mercedes and his team mate Lewis Hamilton, voted "driver of the day", fought through back pain to finish fourth. 

Pole-sitter Leclerc's retirement was his second in three races and was part of a double-DNF (did not finish) for Ferrari, with team mate Carlos Sainz having already stopped with a hydraulic failure.

It dropped Leclerc to third in the overall standings, 34 points behind Verstappen. Perez, winner in Baku last year after Verstappen crashed out of the lead, is second, 21 points behind his team mate after also scoring the point for fastest lap.

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
formula one max verstappen
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP