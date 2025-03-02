McCullum backs Buttler for 'huge role' after captaincy exit

Coach Brendon McCullum backed Jos Buttler to play a big role for England after standing down as the team's white-ball captain following a dismal Champions Trophy campaign. HT Image

England suffered a third straight defeat on Saturday, losing to South Africa by seven wickets after a limp display in Karachi to finish bottom of Group B and without a single point.

With their exit already confirmed, England slumped to 179 all out in 38.2 overs, with Joe Root making a top score of 37.

South Africa chased down the target in 29.1 overs for the loss of three wickets as Rassie van der Dussen made an unbeaten 72 and Heinrich Klaasen added 64.

England went down by five wickets against Australia before losing to Afghanistan by eight runs.

Buttler made starts in each three of his innings scoring a combined 82 runs but couldn't replicate the explosive form that has made him one of the most feared batters in white-ball cricket.

England have lost their last seven one-day internationals, winning only 18 of 45 with Buttler as captain, but McCullum said the 34-year-old remained a key member of a team in need of a rebuild.

"We still see Jos as obviously a big player within that and he's got a huge role to play," said McCullum, who took over as England's white-ball coach this year, combining the role with his existing Test duties.

"It will be an exciting time for a new captain to try and put their stamp on it."

Harry Brook is the favourite to take over the captaincy, which Buttler had held since replacing Eoin Morgan in June 2022.

"I thought it was a brave decision to make and it gives us now an opportunity to be able to start to plot and plan our way forward," said McCullum.

"He cared so much about it and he admittedly said that he wasn't able to get the best out of the guys and was sad."

McCullum, who is credited with overseeing England's transition to an ultra-aggressive style in Test cricket, said it was time to look ahead.

"We weren't good enough, obviously very disappointed so now we will put our thinking caps on and start to try and navigate our way through what an improvement looks like," he said.

"We need to work out a way that we can get ourselves back to where we should be."

McCullum praised fast bowler Jofra Archer, who took six wickets across three matches in the tournament, as he showed glimpses of his best following a gruelling road back to international cricket.

"I think if we look at Jof, he's been out of competitive cricket for a couple of years , and I think it's taken probably just a little bit of time to get that rhythm of gameplay back.

"I think he's been really good. He's bowled high pace, he's played a lot of cricket and we've seen moments of how great Jofra is."

England next host the West Indies for three ODIs and three T20Is from May 29.

