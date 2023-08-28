Meet India's men 4x400m relay team, which smashed Asian record at World Athletics Championship 2023

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team finished fifth in their respective finals at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday. The team of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amob Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh completed the race with the clock reading 2:59.92.

Rajesh Ramesh, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Amoj Jacob and Muhammed Anas Yahiya of India during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary(AP)

USA (Quincy Hall, Vernon Norwood, Justin Robinson, and Rai Benjaminwon), who won the gold medal finished the race in 2:57:31 seconds. France (2:58.45) and Great Britain (2:58.71) won silver and bronze respectively.

The proceedings kicked-off with Muhammed Anas Yahiya giving India a solid foundation. However, Amob Jacob, who was the second runner, failed to hold on to the momentum, but good intent by Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi ensured India didn't fall behind from their competitors. Rajesh Ramesh's final burst then helped India close the race at the fifth position.

A day earlier the Indian team had shattered the Asian record in the qualifying round, taking 2:59.05 seconds to complete the race. The previous record was held by Japan, which was 2:59.51 seconds. They also become the first Indian team to reach a World Championship finals.

All you need to know about the Indian men's 4x400m team:

Muhammed Anas Yahiya: Anas was born in 1994 in Nilamel, Kerala and he started his journey with long jump before switching to 400m running. He is also the third Indian to qualify for the 2016 Olympics in 400m. Yahiya also holds the national record in 400m, which he created in 2019, completing the race in 45.24 seconds.

Amoj Jacob: Born in Delhi in 1998, Jacob specialises in 400 and 800m events. He also won a couple of medals at the Asian Junior Championships in 2016.

Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi: Jacob was born in Palakkad, Kerala, in 1998. He started his sporting journey from football before switching to track and field events. It started with 100m dash before moving to 400m. He also won gold in the 400m at the Inter-State Nationals in Bhubaneshwar earlier this year, completing the event in 45.51 seconds.

Rajesh Ramesh: Ramesh is the youngest among the four, and was born in Tamil Nadu in 1999. Despite being hit by injuries and Covid, Ramesh has managed to overcome all the hiccups. In fact he has also beat his teammate Muhammed Anas Yahiya to set a better time in the 400m event at the Federation Cup. As per a report by the Indian Express, Ramesh previously worked as a ticket checker at Trichy, Tamil Nadu railway station for almost a year in 2020.

