Men's trap team wins silver for India's 20th medal at Junior Shooting Worlds
Men’s trap team wins silver for India’s 20th medal at Junior Shooting Worlds

The trio of Bakhtyaruddin Malek, Shardul Vihan and Vivaan Kapoor had qualified for the match after placing second out of seven teams in qualification, with a combined score of 473 out of 525. Italy was strong throughout the competition having topped qualification with a huge 486.
Men's Junior Trap team with their silver medal in the podium
Updated on Oct 07, 2021 04:33 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

India won its 20th medal late on Wednesday in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, when the Men’s Trap Team secured silver, going down to Italy 4-6, in the gold medal match.

The trio of Bakhtyaruddin Malek, Shardul Vihan and Vivaan Kapoor had qualified for the match after placing second out of seven teams in qualification, with a combined score of 473 out of 525. Italy was strong throughout the competition having topped qualification with a huge 486.

The Junior women’s trap team though missed out on a medal when Kirti Gupta, Aadya Tripathi and Divya Singh went down 2-6 to Germany in the bronze medal match.

Overall India had yet another profitable day as the Women’s 25M Sports Pistol team won gold and southpaw shooter Adarsh Singh won silver in the Men’s 25M Rapid Fire Pistol, in finals held earlier on competition day eight.

Thursday, October 07, 2021, will be the ninth day of competitions and has four medal events lined up. The first two are the Junior Men’s and Women’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions Team competitions, followed by the 25M Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team and finally from the Shotgun ranges, the final of the Trap Mixed Team competition.

India will begin the day on top of the medals tally with nine gold, eight silver and three bronze medals already in their kitty. The USA are closest with six gold, eight silver and five bronze medals.

 

