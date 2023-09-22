Mercedes racers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell disagree on Red Bull’s potential comeback at Japanese Grand Prix

Red Bull did not have an impressive outing at the Singapore Grand Prix last week. While runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen finished fifth in the race, having started 11th, his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez claimed the eighth spot in the Singapore Grand Prix. Mercedes racer Lewis Hamilton now feels that Red Bull will be able to bounce back at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton(AP)

"I would think that, if they're not 30 seconds ahead like they have done in the past then something's up... but no, they had a difficult weekend at the last one but their car should be phenomenal here. They have been phenomenal all year long with pace at pretty much every circuit and it is going to be great to watch that car in general,” the seven-time world champion was quoted as saying by Mirror.

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell, however, had a different opinion on this matter. Russell did not seem quite convinced about Red Bull making a comeback at the Suzuka Circuit. At the same time, the British racer did not rule out Mercedes’ chances of coming up with a remarkable show at the Japanese Grand Prix.

"I think we've definitely got a good chance on Sunday. I think Ferrari will be quick again on quality performance. Lando is potentially one of the favourites for this weekend with their high-speed performance in the McLaren. But all the question marks are on Red Bull. Honestly, what [McLaren] have done this year is quite impressive, from where they started to where they are now. So I would for sure expect them to be strong but, of course, I hope to be ahead,” said Russell, who crashed out on the final lap during the Singapore Grand Prix last week. Russell has till now succeeded in earning six top-five finishes this year.

Formula One witnessed one of its thrilling finishes this season after Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. emerged victorious at the Singapore Grand Prix. Meanwhile, both Red Bull and Max Verstappen’s record-breaking run came to an end at this year’s Singapore Grand Prix. McLaren’s Lando Norris claimed the second spot while Lewis Hamilton secured a third-placed finish at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Despite facing one of his worst performances in recent times, Max Verstappen managed to increase his championship lead to 151 points over his teammate and second-placed Sergio Perez. Verstappen has so far collected 374 points this season. With seven races still to go this season, Lewis Hamilton finds himself at the third spot in the Drivers’ standings with 180 points to his name.

