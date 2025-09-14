Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mestemaker, North Texas take advantage of Washington State miscues in 59-10 win

AP |
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 04:49 am IST

Mestemaker, North Texas take advantage of Washington State miscues in 59-10 win

DENTON, Texas — Drew Mestemaker threw for 211 yards and four touchdowns and North Texas smashed Washington State 59-10 on Saturday.

Mestemaker, North Texas take advantage of Washington State miscues in 59-10 win
Mestemaker, North Texas take advantage of Washington State miscues in 59-10 win

In just the first half, Mestemaker completed 14 of 17 with three touchdowns. Jayden Becks ran for two scores and Mackenzie McGill II added another as North Texas built a 42-3 lead.

North Texas went on a scoring spree midway through the second quarter as Washington State turned it over on four of their last six possessions before halftime.

McGill capped the game-starting drive for North Texas with a 7-yard touchdown run at the end of 10-play, 75-yard drive. Evan Jackson intercepted Jaxon Potter on Washington State's first drive, and immediately after Becks ran it in from the 12.

After a Washington State field goal before the end of the first quarter, Mestemaker threw a 2-yard touchdown to Brandon Young Jr. with 7:07 left before halftime.

With 3:24 before the break, Mestemaker threw a 6-yard touchdown to Tre Williams III and with 1:39 left he tossed a 12-yard score to Landon Sides. With 54 seconds before the break, Becks ran it in from the 14 for the insurmountable lead.

Washington State reached the end zone with a 2-yard run by Zevi Eckhaus. In relief of Potter, Eckhaus went 7-for-10 passing for 72 yards. Potter threw for 139 yards and three interceptions.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here . college football: /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and /hub/college-football

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Mestemaker, North Texas take advantage of Washington State miscues in 59-10 win
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On