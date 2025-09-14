DENTON, Texas — Drew Mestemaker threw for 211 yards and four touchdowns and North Texas smashed Washington State 59-10 on Saturday. Mestemaker, North Texas take advantage of Washington State miscues in 59-10 win

In just the first half, Mestemaker completed 14 of 17 with three touchdowns. Jayden Becks ran for two scores and Mackenzie McGill II added another as North Texas built a 42-3 lead.

North Texas went on a scoring spree midway through the second quarter as Washington State turned it over on four of their last six possessions before halftime.

McGill capped the game-starting drive for North Texas with a 7-yard touchdown run at the end of 10-play, 75-yard drive. Evan Jackson intercepted Jaxon Potter on Washington State's first drive, and immediately after Becks ran it in from the 12.

After a Washington State field goal before the end of the first quarter, Mestemaker threw a 2-yard touchdown to Brandon Young Jr. with 7:07 left before halftime.

With 3:24 before the break, Mestemaker threw a 6-yard touchdown to Tre Williams III and with 1:39 left he tossed a 12-yard score to Landon Sides. With 54 seconds before the break, Becks ran it in from the 14 for the insurmountable lead.

Washington State reached the end zone with a 2-yard run by Zevi Eckhaus. In relief of Potter, Eckhaus went 7-for-10 passing for 72 yards. Potter threw for 139 yards and three interceptions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.