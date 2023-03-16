Miami Heat scorch Memphis Grizzlies with season-high points in dominant victory

The Miami Heat secured an easy win on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, the first in almost two months. Bam Adebayo scored 26 points, with Tyler Herro adding 24, and the team shot an impressive 59.8%, a season-best. The Heat won the game with a score of 138-119.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Heat set a season-high record of points, and this was only their sixth win by more than 10 points in 38 victories this season. Miami’s coach, Erik Spoelstra, expressed his delight, stating, “We just haven't had many of these this year.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The game was a crucial win for the Heat, moving them within two games of the Brooklyn Nets, who are in the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference. Miami’s third-quarter run of 14 unanswered points was their third-best all season, and it helped to secure their blowout win going into the final 12 minutes.

Memphis Grizzlies fell to their third loss in six games without Ja Morant, who was suspended by the NBA commissioner, Adam Silver. The suspension was due to the “conduct detrimental to the league” after he was found holding a firearm while intoxicated and live-streaming it on March 4.

The Grizzlies coach, Taylor Jenkins, credited the Heat for their performance, saying, “They played great tonight. They had an answer for everything we had. I thought our guys gave a great effort tonight. The Heat was just on a different level.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Miami Heat's win was even more exciting for fans when they spotted newly acquired Miami Dolphins safety, Jalen Ramsey, at the game with cornerback Xavien Howard. The Dolphins players received Heat jerseys as gifts.

Also read | Grizzlies' Ja Morant acknowledges 'mistakes', time-out extends for 3 more games

The Miami Heat will now go on to visit Chicago on Saturday, while the Memphis Grizzlies will visit San Antonio on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON