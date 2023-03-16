Grizzlies' Ja Morant acknowledges 'mistakes', time-out extends for 3 more games

Ja Morant, the star guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, has been suspended for eight games by the NBA, with three more games added to his original five-game suspension. The NBA cited conduct detrimental to the league as the reason for the suspension. The decision comes after a video was released on March 4 showing Morant in an intoxicated state and holding a firearm at a nightclub in Denver following a loss to the Nuggets.

In a subsequent interview with ESPN, Morant owned up to his past mistakes and expressed his intention to make better decisions in the future. Morant met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver and other league executives in New York to discuss his recent behavior and express his remorse.

The league investigation did not find that the gun at the nightclub belonged to Morant or that he brought it into the club. Additionally, Morant was not found to have possessed the gun while traveling with the team or in any NBA facility, and Colorado authorities did not find sufficient cause to charge him with a crime.

Despite this, Silver criticized Morant's behavior, calling it "irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous." Morant can return to play on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks, but he will miss the upcoming games against Miami, San Antonio, and Golden State.

In his interview with ESPN, Morant expressed his desire to move forward and change his behavior for the better. He recently spent time receiving counseling in Florida to help him deal with stress and improve his overall well-being. With averages of 27.1 points, 8.2 assists, and 6.0 rebounds across 53 games this season, Morant is a vital player for the Grizzlies. He signed a five-year contract extension last summer that could be worth up to $231 million and begins with the 2023-24 season.