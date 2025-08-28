Micah Parsons drama grips US Open as John McEnroe drops burning question during live commentary

The Micah Parsons drama has been so intriguing that it even gripped the ongoing US Open 025, as tennis legend John McEnroe brought it up during his commentary for the first-round match between Alejandro Tabilo and Alexander Zverev on Tuesday. Over the last few weeks, Dallas Cowboys edge-rusher Micah Parsons' future in the NFL sparked wild trade rumours, with speculations linking him to many different teams. John McEnroe asked a relatable question on Micah Parsons

On Tuesday, ESPN had the McEnroe brothers on commentary duty for Zverev's US Open campaign opener. During the second set, Patrick was heard talking about the upcoming college football season and the impending NFL season, which begins next week with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Philadelphia Eagles in the tournament opener.

This comment forced McEnroe to pause during the US Open broadcast and drop the burning question on Micah mid-match. "Any word on Micah Parsons? No signing, huh?" he asked. "Oh boy, what is going on over there?"

What is the latest update on Micah Parsons?

Having joined the Cowboys in 2021, the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher has registered 256 tackles, 112 QB hits during his successful stint, and 52.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles. Parsons is hoping to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. And while Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a deal in place, Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, voided it.

"We had our agreements on term, amount, guarantees and everything. We were gonna send it over to the agent," Jones told Irvin. "The agent said, 'Don't bother because we've got all that to negotiate.' Well, I'd already negotiated that. I'd already moved off my mark on several areas. The issue, very frankly, is we've had the negotiation in my mind. The agent is trying to get his nose in it and trying to come in there and improve off what we've already said."

The tension between Jones and Mulugheta triggered speculation on whether the Cowboys will part ways with Parsons. Moreover, he publicly requested a trade at the start of the month.

Among all the names Parsons has been heavily linked to, the Green Bay Packers have been mentioned more often than not. Although nothing has been official yet, a popular social media user, who goes by the name of "Rickey Scoops," claims that the Packers already have an offer on the table and that they are willing to pay Parsons $45 million per year. If they were to acquire Parsons, it would be a major win for a defensive unit that was ranked eighth in the NFL in sacks (45) in 2024.