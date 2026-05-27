Mohd Yaseer’s Asian gold carries weight of life’s battles

New Delhi: When gold medallist Mohammad Yaseer stood on the podium at the Asian U15 Boxing Championships at Tashkent, it marked the arrival of a promising young Indian boxer on the international stage. But it was a success story shaped by personal loss, financial hardship and a coach who believed in him long before the results arrived. Mohammad Yaseer. (HT)

The 58kg boxer from Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, defeated opponents from boxing powerhouses like Kazakhstan and hosts Uzbekistan, countries that have dominated the youth sport at world level. For Yaseer, the tournament was his first experience competing abroad and it initially felt overwhelming. “I used to watch videos of those boxers before,” he said. “When I saw them there in person, I got nervous.”

That was understandable. Indian boxers often struggle against the aggressive, technically polished style of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan boxers. Yaseer initially had doubts whether he belonged at that level.

Yet by the end of the tournament, the teenager had fought his way past those same opponents through disciplined, tactical performances.

The resilience though was shaped by the circumstances in which he grew up.

Yaseer lost his father at a young age, and his brother also passed away later. His mother worked as a domestic help to support the family and Yaseer often helped financially by cooking at houses after his training sessions. Even after becoming an Asian champion, his routine remains demanding. He wakes up early to train, attends school during the day, returns for evening practice and works afterwards to support the household.

The beginning of his boxing journey was equally difficult. Yaseer never considered taking up the sport until he began spending time around the local stadium in Rajouri. That was where his coach, Ishtyaq Malik, first noticed him. The coach says talent wasn’t the first thing that drew his attention. “When I met him for the first time, I did not think about medals or potential,” he said. “I just saw a child roaming around without direction. I felt sport could at least give him purpose.”

Malik, a former boxer who trained under respected coach Jagdish Singh, gradually introduced Yaseer to boxing through recreational activities and basic sessions. Initially, he struggled due to the intensity of training. “He used to run away from practice,” Malik recalled with a laugh. “Like every child, he got tired and frustrated.” But he continued to bring Yaseer back to the stadium, convincing him and his mother not to quit. Over time, he realised the boy possessed unusual mental toughness. “His situation forced him to become mentally strong,” Malik said. “He knew he had to change his life.”

That toughness became central to Yaseer’s growth as a boxer. One major aspect was his ability to totally trust instructions during fights without getting distracted by the environment around him.

The coach believes athletes from the mountainous region possess strong endurance and resilience due to the terrain and their lifestyle. “These kids already have physical strength and endurance,” he said. “With proper learning of skills and training, they can compete with anybody.”

That belief shaped how Yaseer was trained before the Tashkent meet. Instead of relying only on aggression, the focus shifted to distance control, movement, tactical boxing and technical discipline. Malik spent hours studying international boxing, speaking with coaches online and analysing foreign fighters to prepare Yaseer for opponents from Central Asia.

The strategy was simple - avoid unnecessary exchanges and outbox opponents through control and point scoring. It worked.

Yaseer handled the pressure of international competition impressively. Before every bout, he would spend nearly an hour discussing tactics with his coach, who reminded him to stay calm and trust preparation.

“When I entered the ring for the final, I only thought about my mother,” Yaseer said. “I told myself this fight was not just for me anymore. It was for my country and for her.” Back home, his mother waited anxiously, receiving video calls and updates from abroad. When Yaseer informed he had won gold, she broke down in tears.

For Malik, the victory is proof that young athletes from smaller regions can succeed internationally if they receive proper guidance, infrastructure and patience.

The work, both boxer and coach acknowledge, has only started. Yaseer’s dream is to represent India in the Olympics and win a medal.

His Asian U15 gold medal thus is a personal victory and a reminder that coaches and families battle through life’s challenges long before the podium moment arrives.