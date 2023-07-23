My fight is not over yet, says Antim Panghal after wrestling trials win

Around the time Antim Panghal was preparing for her final bout in 53kg in the Asian Games trials Saturday came the news that the Delhi high court had dismissed her petition challenging the exemption given to Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. It meant that Antim will be considered only as a standby to Vinesh.

Antim Panghal won her wrestling trials.(PTI)

Antim cruised through bouts in the morning before pinning Manju inside two minutes in the final at the IG Stadium here. Last year, she became India's first junior (U-20) world champion among women and has made an impressive transition to the senior international circuit, winning silver at the Asian Championships this year. She skipped the ranking series events because she wanted to focus on the trials. Last year, she also ran two-time world medallist Vinesh close while losing in the trials for Commonwealth Games.

“I have won the trials today. Why should I be the standby for Asian Games? The wrestler (Vinesh) who didn't take the trials should be the standby. I have worked hard, trained so much for Asian Games. I am not giving up my right just like that. We will move Supreme Court,” said an angry Antim.

The direct berths given to Bajrang and Vinesh for the Hangzhou Games has left the wrestlers divided. Sakshi Malik, who led the sit-in protest against former federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh with the two, has said she too was offered an exemption but refused. Anshu Malik, who was also part of the protest in January, backed the junior wrestlers saying selection trials was their right.

Though the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has said a 'final assessment' of the form of wrestlers will be made before the Asian Games, there is no clarity on the parameters. Bajrang and Vinesh have not competed since winning bronze at the World Championships last September. The trials for the coming World Championships are scheduled before August 15 – the Asian Games is from September 23 to October 8 -- and it could be an opportunity for both to prove their form and fitness. In case they lose, wrestling officials will be dealing with another crisis.

In an important year with two major competitions, Saturday’s trials revealed that the wrestlers are far from ready for the season. There has been no national camp this year, except for a brief period, and wrestlers have trained in their akhadas where sparring partners are limited. Many have missed international competitions. There were several upsets on Day 1 of the trials – in Greco-Roman and for women.

The 57kg division, in particular, wore an open look. Tokyo Olympian Anshu Malik lost to Sarita Mor in a thrilling bout 6-4. Mor, also a world championships medallist, then lost to U-23 worlds bronze medallist Mansi Ahlawat, who clawed back to win 9-6 with a brilliant fitley move.

Winners:

Women: 50kg Pooja Gahlot, 53kg Antim Panghal, 57kg Mansi Ahlawat, 62kg Sonam Malik, 68kg Radhika, 76kg Kiran

Greco-Roman: 60kg Gyanender, 67kg Neeraj, 77kg Vikas, 87kg Sunil Kumar, 97kg Narinder Cheema, 130kg Naveen