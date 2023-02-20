NBA All-Star Game 2023: All questions answered featuring draft twist to new game format

The NBA All-Star Game is set to take place in Salt Lake City on Sunday, 19 February, with almost all of the league’s biggest names participating. The captains, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, will pick their teams before the game, leaving Team LeBron coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets and Team Giannis coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics about five minutes to come up with an actual game plan.

Antetokounmpo said on Saturday, “Every time I step to my locker and I see my jersey with my name and I’m around all these great players, which are the best players in the world, it’s always a great feeling. I never take it for granted.”

Salt Lake City will host its second All-Star Game, with the first having taken place in 1993.

What is the NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star Game is an annual exhibition basketball game where players from the Eastern Conference and Western Conference play against each other.

The event is typically held during the middle of the regular season and features the best players from each conference. The All-Star Game is one of the most popular events in the NBA calendar and is attended by fans from all over the world.

What is the time and venue for the All-Star Game?

Time

7:30 p.m. ET: All-Star Draft

8:30 p.m. ET: 72nd NBA All-Star Game

Venue

Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Who will participate in the NBA All-Star Game this year?

The NBA All-Star Game this year will feature almost all of the league’s biggest names, including LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jayson Tatum.

What is the twist in All-Star draft this year?

TNT announced on Friday night that the NBA All-Star Game player draft will feature a new twist. Team captains, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, will now first choose the reserves for their teams before selecting the players designated as starters.

The draft will take place on the same Salt Lake City court where the game will be held shortly afterwards.

In previous years, the captain-draft format was utilized, and the squads were selected days before the game, with the starters picked before the substitutes.

What is the format of the NBA All-Star Game 2023?

The format of the NBA All-Star Game is different from a regular NBA game. The first three quarters can be considered mini-games, with the score starting at zero, but with the total score still tracked because it comes into play later.

The winning team in each quarter gets $100,000 for their charity; if the quarter is a tie, that money gets split. In the fourth quarter, the total score from the first three quarters becomes the score again.

The final target score will be the leading team’s score to that point plus 24 points. There’s no game clock, but there is a shot clock. The winning team reaches the target score first.

If the score is Team LeBron 100, Team Giannis 99 entering the fourth, the winning score would be 124. The winning team also picks up another $150,000 for its charity.

Who are the new players participating in the NBA All-Star Game this year?

There are six players in the All-Star Game who’ll be making their debut: Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox, Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen.

What does Sunday's All-Star Game entail for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts during the skills challenge of the NBA basketball All-Star weekend.(AP)

On Sunday, if Antetokounmpo manages to score 26 points, he will have a total of 200 points in his All-Star Games career. This feat has only been achieved by 10 other players in the past, including James, Bryant, Jordan, Abdul-Jabbar, Durant, Robertson, Pettit, Erving, Baylor, and O'Neal.

Moreover, Antetokounmpo has a remarkable average of 29 points in his six previous All-Star Games. This is the highest average for any player in NBA history who has participated in at least three All-Star Games.

The NBA All-Star Game is an event that allows the best players in the league to showcase their skills and provide entertainment to fans worldwide.

(With inputs from wires)